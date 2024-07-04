Left Menu

European Shares Climb on U.S. Rate Cut Hopes Amid Soft Economic Data

European shares rose on Thursday amid optimism for U.S. interest rate cuts following weak economic data. The pan-European STOXX 600 index increased by 0.4%, with notable gains in the automobiles and parts sub-index. The UK's FTSE 100 also advanced, and trading volumes expected to be low due to a U.S. public holiday.

Reuters | Updated: 04-07-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 04-07-2024 14:02 IST
European Shares Climb on U.S. Rate Cut Hopes Amid Soft Economic Data
AI Generated Representative Image

European shares rose on Thursday amid optimism around U.S. interest rate cuts following soft economic data, while London markets gained as voting began in the UK with opinion polls predicting a historic win for the Labour party.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.4% by 0816 GMT, led by a 1.3% rise in the automobiles and parts sub-index . The sub-index was powered by German automotive supplier Continental, whose shares jumped 10.1% to a three-week high, with a trader pointing to pre-close comments on auto unit.

The UK's FTSE 100 advanced 0.7%, with markets waiting to see how large a majority the Labour Party might win. "The UK outcome, widely expected to be a Labour victory, won't have much impact unless there's a big upset or surprising outcome, as markets have likely already discounted this," said Bas van Geffen, senior macro strategist at Rabobank.

French stocks advanced for a second day with a 0.6% rise amid intensified efforts by opponents of France's National Rally (RN) to prevent the far-right party from gaining power. Weak U.S. data boosted sentiment on rate cuts as first-time applications for U.S. unemployment benefits increased last week, indicating a cooling labour market.

German industrial orders fell unexpectedly in May, declining by 1.6% on the previous month on a seasonally and calendar adjusted basis. Among individual movers, UK's Smith & Nephew rose 6.3% after activist investor Cevian Capital disclosed a 5% stake in the medical equipment maker.

Redcare Pharmacy surged 10.4% after the German pharmaceutical retailer posted a 33% jump in second-quarter preliminary sales. On the flip side, Roche dropped 2.2% after it announced plans to halt a trial for its experimental lung cancer drug due to lackluster results.

France's Pluxee fell as much as 10% after the voucher and benefits company reported weaker-than-expected third-quarter sales in Europe on Wednesday. Sweden's Ericsson slipped 0.9% after the telecoms equipment maker recorded another impairment charge of 11.4 billion Swedish crowns ($1.09 billion) in the second quarter of 2024.

Meanwhile, comments by European Central Bank officials Philip Lane, Elizabeth McCaul and Piero Cipollone will be on investors' radar later in the day for more clues on the central bank's future path of interest rates. Trading volumes are expected to be low on account of a public holiday in the United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

Thrilling Stats: British Grand Prix Dominance at Silverstone

 Global
2
Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democratization and Collaboration

Global INDIAai Summit 2024 Kicks Off in New Delhi with Focus on AI Democrati...

 India
3
Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

Innovative Health Breakthroughs: Therapy Horses, Bird Flu Vaccines, and More

 Global
4
Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions
Blog

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, an...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Customized Fiscal Analysis: Estimating Structural Budget Balances in Developing Asia

Climate Change Impacts on South Asian Women Farmers: Health, Livelihoods, and Policy Solutions

Smart Cooling for a Sustainable Future: Policies and Technologies for Eco-Friendly Solutions

Transforming MSME Finance: G20's Push for Open Banking Systems and India's Innovative Solutions

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024