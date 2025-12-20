Left Menu

Prestigious Indian Automotive Awards Highlight Green and Premium Innovations

The Indian Car and Motorcycle of the Year Awards 2026, presented by JK Tyre, celebrated significant advancements in the Indian automotive sector. Highlights included Maruti Suzuki Victoris as Car of the Year, TVS Apache RTX 300 as Motorcycle of the Year, and Mahindra XEV 9e for Green Car. Industry leaders acknowledged the awards' influence on innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-12-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 20-12-2025 10:21 IST
Prestigious Indian Automotive Awards Highlight Green and Premium Innovations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a glitzy ceremony in New Delhi, the Indian automotive industry's most prized recognitions, the ICOTY and IMOTY 2026 Awards, were unveiled by JK Tyre. Maruti Suzuki's Victoris and TVS's Apache RTX 300 claimed top accolades for car and motorcycle categories, respectively, amidst much fanfare and anticipation.

With sustainability at the forefront, Mahindra's XEV 9e earned the Green Car Award, reflecting its pivotal role in advancing electric mobility in India. Volkswagen's Golf GTI took home the Premium Car Award, exemplifying the growing appetite for high-end vehicles in the market.

JK Tyre Chairman, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, and automotive industry veterans emphasized the awards' significance in fostering innovation. The jury's rigorous evaluation process ensures that the accolades recognize vehicles that meaningfully contribute to India's mobility evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

Bank of Japan's Rate Dilemma: Can They Convince the Market?

 Global
2
Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

Asian Markets Rebound Amid Tech Turnaround and BOJ Rate Expectations

 Global
3
Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

 Australia
4
Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influence Attempts

Political Dynamics: Eduardo Bolsonaro Loses Seat Amid International Influenc...

 Brazil

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025