Prestigious Indian Automotive Awards Highlight Green and Premium Innovations

In a glitzy ceremony in New Delhi, the Indian automotive industry's most prized recognitions, the ICOTY and IMOTY 2026 Awards, were unveiled by JK Tyre. Maruti Suzuki's Victoris and TVS's Apache RTX 300 claimed top accolades for car and motorcycle categories, respectively, amidst much fanfare and anticipation.

With sustainability at the forefront, Mahindra's XEV 9e earned the Green Car Award, reflecting its pivotal role in advancing electric mobility in India. Volkswagen's Golf GTI took home the Premium Car Award, exemplifying the growing appetite for high-end vehicles in the market.

JK Tyre Chairman, Dr. Raghupati Singhania, and automotive industry veterans emphasized the awards' significance in fostering innovation. The jury's rigorous evaluation process ensures that the accolades recognize vehicles that meaningfully contribute to India's mobility evolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)