Sonalika Tractors Sets New Sales Record in Q1 FY '25

Sonalika Tractors, India's premier tractor export brand, has reached a new pinnacle in Q1 FY '25 by achieving its highest ever Q1 overall sales of 41,465 tractors and securing a substantial 14.4% market share. This performance doubles the industry's growth rate, showcasing Sonalika's dominance in the agricultural machinery sector.

Notably, the company marked its best June performance with 14,062 tractors sold in the domestic market, recording a sales increase of 16.6% and a market share gain of 1.4 percentage points, leading among all tractor brands. Sonalika has been pivotal in advancing agri-tech solutions, aiding countless farmers in enhancing their productivity with robust, heavy-duty tractors.

Joint Managing Director of International Tractors Limited, Mr. Raman Mittal, expressed his delight over this achievement, attributing the success to the early monsoon and disciplined company strategies. With expectations of La Nina conditions improving in the latter half, Sonalika aims to continue driving agricultural development in India through innovative and sustainable farming machinery.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)