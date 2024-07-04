Shelter Home Tragedy: Six Children Dead Amidst Cholera Outbreak

A high-level committee's preliminary inquiry into a shelter home has unveiled tragic revelations: six children have died over the past five days due to a cholera outbreak and mismanagement, an official disclosed on Thursday.

The committee's report raised alarms over over-admission, irregularities in running the facility for special children, and a cholera outbreak. Initially, five children were reported dead, but further investigation confirmed a sixth casualty. Nearly 50 others are hospitalized, suspected of food poisoning.

The first known fatality, Ankit Garg, an eight-year-old, died on June 30, but his death was concealed by the Ashram management. Indore Collector Ashish Singh has issued a notice to the management, seeking a response within three days or face criminal charges. An investigation also revealed overcapacity and poor medical record maintenance, prompting considerations to relocate some children. Efforts to contact the Ashram's principal were unsuccessful.

