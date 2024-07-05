Left Menu

SA Celebrates 100 Days Without Load Shedding, Minister Commends Efforts

Eskom achieved 100 days without scheduled rolling power cuts for the first time since 2020.

05-07-2024
The Minister and newly elected Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré are expected to hold a media briefing on electricity distribution and generation performance on Monday. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

Marking 100 days of no load shedding, Minister of Electricity and Energy, Dr. Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, celebrated the milestone as a testament to the hard work and dedication of Eskom employees and the collaboration within the energy sector.

“This achievement is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of all those involved in the energy sector. I want to express my sincere appreciation to Eskom, its competent employees, and all stakeholders for their efforts in ensuring that we maintain a consistent power supply for our nation,” Ramokgopa said in a statement on Friday.

He added that the absence of load shedding not only benefits South Africa’s economy and businesses but also enhances the quality of life for its citizens.

“As we celebrate this milestone, let us remain committed to the continuous improvement of our energy infrastructure, the diversification of our energy sources, and the promotion of sustainable practices.

“Together, we can build a resilient and efficient energy sector that meets the needs of our country now and in the future. Thank you to everyone who has contributed to this achievement. Let us strive to maintain this positive momentum in our quest for energy sovereignty,” Ramokgopa concluded.

The Minister and newly elected Deputy Minister Samantha Graham-Maré are expected to hold a media briefing on electricity distribution and generation performance on Monday.

In announcing the new Cabinet of the seventh administration on Sunday, President Cyril Ramaphosa also announced changes to several government portfolios, including the merger of the Ministries of Electricity and Energy.

In previous years, energy formed part of the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy. “There will be a separate Ministry of Mineral and Petroleum Resources. The Ministry of Agriculture will be separated from the Ministry of Land Reform and Rural Development,” said the President in Sunday’s address to the nation.

 

