Left Menu

Ameet Satam Says Potential Shiv Sena-MNS Alliance Won't Sway Mumbai Polls

BJP leader Ameet Satam downplayed a potential alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for Mumbai's civic elections. He claimed the tie-up won't affect poll outcomes, asserting that voters are inclined towards the BJP-led Mahayuti. The elections take place on January 15.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 23-12-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 23-12-2025 14:35 IST
Ameet Satam Says Potential Shiv Sena-MNS Alliance Won't Sway Mumbai Polls
  • Country:
  • India

BJP leader Ameet Satam on Tuesday minimised the significance of a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. He confidently stated the partnership would not influence the results of the upcoming Mumbai civic elections.

Satam's remarks followed expressions of support for the potential alliance from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Raut hinted at a formal announcement involving Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, with a social media post suggesting more details would follow.

Nevertheless, Satam emphasized in a regional news interview that the city's voters are predicted to favor BJP's Mahayuti coalition. He showed certainty that the next mayor would emerge from their ranks in the BMC elections dated January 15.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

U.S. Coast Guard Pursues Sanctioned Oil Tanker Amid Geopolitical Tension

 Global
2
Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

Yen's Tumble: BOJ's Rate Hike Stirs Forex Markets

 Global
3
Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

Najib Razak's Fate Hangs in Balance Amid 1MDB Corruption Scandal

 Global
4
Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domestic Supply

Australia's Natural Gas Reservation Proposal: A New Policy to Secure Domesti...

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Turning Global Health Norms into Action: Evidence from WHO Country Impact Pilots

Brazil’s New VAT System: Simplifying Consumption Taxes Without Losing Public Revenue

Regulation, Competition and the Productivity Puzzle in Europe’s Service-Based Economy

Do Climate Policies Shift Emissions Abroad? Evidence on Carbon Leakage Through Trade

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025