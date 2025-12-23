Ameet Satam Says Potential Shiv Sena-MNS Alliance Won't Sway Mumbai Polls
BJP leader Ameet Satam downplayed a potential alliance between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena for Mumbai's civic elections. He claimed the tie-up won't affect poll outcomes, asserting that voters are inclined towards the BJP-led Mahayuti. The elections take place on January 15.
BJP leader Ameet Satam on Tuesday minimised the significance of a potential alliance between the Shiv Sena (UBT) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena. He confidently stated the partnership would not influence the results of the upcoming Mumbai civic elections.
Satam's remarks followed expressions of support for the potential alliance from Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. Raut hinted at a formal announcement involving Uddhav and Raj Thackeray, with a social media post suggesting more details would follow.
Nevertheless, Satam emphasized in a regional news interview that the city's voters are predicted to favor BJP's Mahayuti coalition. He showed certainty that the next mayor would emerge from their ranks in the BMC elections dated January 15.
