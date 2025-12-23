Russia's Pre-Christmas Airstrike Sparks Outrage amid Ukraine Conflict

Russia launched a missile and drone assault on Ukraine on Tuesday, causing fatalities and widespread power outages as the nation prepares for Christmas.

This latest offensive highlights the ongoing tensions despite recent peace negotiations led by the U.S., aimed at resolving the nearly four-year-old conflict.

Amidst emergency power cuts, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy decries the strikes that have intensified Moscow's pressure on Kyiv, prompting security responses from neighboring NATO countries like Poland.