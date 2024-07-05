Cheetah Gamini and Her Cubs Enjoy Rainy Day at Kuno National Park

South African Cheetah 'Gamini' and her five cubs enjoyed a rainy morning at Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur. Gamini was spotted frolicking with her cubs as they partook in playful antics.

Union Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the delightful moment on social media platform X, remarking, 'Together, they weave a timeless tale of familial harmony amidst nature's seasonal embrace.' Gamini gave birth to these cubs on March 10, increasing the tally of Indian-born cheetah cubs to 13, as disclosed by Yadav.

'High Five, Kuno!' Yadav exclaimed in a post, celebrating the cheetah population boost. He credited the park's officers and staff for creating a stress-free environment conducive to successful mating and birth, contributing to the park's total cheetah count of 26.

'Congratulations to all, especially the team of forest officers, vets, and field staff who have ensured a stress-free environment for cheetahs,' Yadav said. He highlighted the project's success, which follows January's birth of four cubs by Namibian cheetah 'Jwala.'

Cheetahs were declared extinct in India in 1952 but were reintroduced in 2022 under the ambitious Project Cheetah. The project initially brought eight cheetahs from Namibia, followed by twelve more from South Africa in February 2023. Despite some losses, including seven adult cheetahs and three cubs since March 2023, the project marks a significant milestone in India's wildlife conservation efforts.