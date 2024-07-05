Left Menu

Modi's Moscow Mission: Balancing Trade and Diplomatic Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Russia aims to address the nation's trade imbalance with Russia and the issue of Indians misled into fighting in the Ukraine war. Scheduled for July 8-9, the visit also coincides with the NATO summit in Washington, raising questions about its geopolitical implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 18:34 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 18:34 IST
Modi's Moscow Mission: Balancing Trade and Diplomatic Relations
Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Russia aims to address the nation's trade imbalance and the issue of Indians misled into fighting in the Ukraine war, a senior official confirmed on Friday.

Modi's visit, scheduled for July 8-9, will coincide with the NATO summit in Washington, drawing attention to the conflicting geopolitical interests. However, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra clarified that the visit is routine.

India aims to correct its trade imbalance with Russia, pushing exports across various sectors. Modi will also address the discharge of Indians lured into the Russian army. This visit provides a key diplomatic opportunity for both nations to project strength and unity.

TRENDING

1
BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

BYD Opens Milestone EV Plant in Thailand, Dominates Southeast Asia Market

 Global
2
Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

Italian Tourism Minister Faces Second Trial Over False Accounting Charges

 Italy
3
Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

Malabar Gold & Diamonds Expands UK Presence with New Leicester Showroom

 India
4
Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

Health Innovations and Challenges: From Therapy Horses to Bird Flu

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024