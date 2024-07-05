Modi's Moscow Mission: Balancing Trade and Diplomatic Relations
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Russia aims to address the nation's trade imbalance with Russia and the issue of Indians misled into fighting in the Ukraine war. Scheduled for July 8-9, the visit also coincides with the NATO summit in Washington, raising questions about its geopolitical implications.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Russia aims to address the nation's trade imbalance and the issue of Indians misled into fighting in the Ukraine war, a senior official confirmed on Friday.
Modi's visit, scheduled for July 8-9, will coincide with the NATO summit in Washington, drawing attention to the conflicting geopolitical interests. However, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra clarified that the visit is routine.
India aims to correct its trade imbalance with Russia, pushing exports across various sectors. Modi will also address the discharge of Indians lured into the Russian army. This visit provides a key diplomatic opportunity for both nations to project strength and unity.
ALSO READ
Bangladesh key part of India's SAGAR doctrine, Indo-Pacific vision: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra
Poland's Pledge: Bilateral Security Agreement with Ukraine Before NATO Summit
Bulgarian President Radev Declines NATO Summit Role Amid Controversy
Poland Nears Bilateral Security Agreement with Ukraine Before NATO Summit
Tusk and Zelenskiy Set to Discuss Key Issues Ahead of NATO Summit in Warsaw