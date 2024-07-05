Modi's Moscow Mission: Balancing Trade and Diplomatic Relations

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's upcoming visit to Russia aims to address the nation's trade imbalance and the issue of Indians misled into fighting in the Ukraine war, a senior official confirmed on Friday.

Modi's visit, scheduled for July 8-9, will coincide with the NATO summit in Washington, drawing attention to the conflicting geopolitical interests. However, Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra clarified that the visit is routine.

India aims to correct its trade imbalance with Russia, pushing exports across various sectors. Modi will also address the discharge of Indians lured into the Russian army. This visit provides a key diplomatic opportunity for both nations to project strength and unity.