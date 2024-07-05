Left Menu

Adil Zainulbhai Reappointed Chairman of Network18 as Rahul Joshi Gets Another Term

Adil Zainulbhai, former head of McKinsey India, has been reappointed as chairman of Network18, while Rahul Joshi continues as managing director. Renuka Ramnath joins as an independent director. This leadership shuffle comes amidst Network18's merger with TV18, reinforcing its position in the Indian broadcasting industry.

New Delhi | Updated: 05-07-2024 19:15 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 19:15 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Adil Zainulbhai, the former head of McKinsey India, has been reappointed as chairman of Network18, the media conglomerate owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Additionally, veteran journalist Rahul Joshi has secured another three-year term as managing director.

Zainulbhai, an independent director on the board, will transition to the role of additional director and chairman from July 7. An IIT and Harvard graduate, Zainulbhai's reappointment signifies a strategic move to deepen his influence in the company's operations.

Network18's board has also approved Rahul Joshi's continuance as managing director from July 9, 2024, for another three years. Moreover, Renuka Ramnath has been appointed as an independent director, effective from July 4, 2024, replacing Bhama Krishnamurthy. These changes coincide with Network18's upcoming merger with its subsidiary, TV18 Broadcast Ltd.

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

