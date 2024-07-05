Adil Zainulbhai Reappointed Chairman of Network18 as Rahul Joshi Gets Another Term

Adil Zainulbhai, the former head of McKinsey India, has been reappointed as chairman of Network18, the media conglomerate owned by billionaire Mukesh Ambani. Additionally, veteran journalist Rahul Joshi has secured another three-year term as managing director.

Zainulbhai, an independent director on the board, will transition to the role of additional director and chairman from July 7. An IIT and Harvard graduate, Zainulbhai's reappointment signifies a strategic move to deepen his influence in the company's operations.

Network18's board has also approved Rahul Joshi's continuance as managing director from July 9, 2024, for another three years. Moreover, Renuka Ramnath has been appointed as an independent director, effective from July 4, 2024, replacing Bhama Krishnamurthy. These changes coincide with Network18's upcoming merger with its subsidiary, TV18 Broadcast Ltd.