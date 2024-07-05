Digital Shakti Phase 5: Empowering Women in Cyberspace

The National Commission for Women (NCW) and CyberPeace Foundation have unveiled the fifth phase of the Digital Shakti Campaign, a national initiative geared toward digitally empowering and upskilling women in cyberspace, thus creating safer online environments for them.

The launch event featured notable dignitaries, including Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth, and Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairy Farming and MoS Panchayati Raj SP Singh Baghel.

NCW chairperson Rekha Sharma highlighted the campaign's alignment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Digital India initiative. Sharma stated, 'Despite India's impending rise as the third-largest global power, women still face struggles across various fields. Digital Shakti was initiated in 2018 to introduce women to the digital era to enhance their skills. So far, we have trained 6 lakh women to navigate the digital world safely. This phase aims to increase that number to 10 lakh.' The campaign focuses on skilling women nationwide, raising digital awareness, building resilience, and combating cybercrime.

Baghel lauded the effort, affirming, 'The historical sufferings of women underline the importance of such initiatives. Congratulations to CyberPeace Foundation and NCW for successfully completing the first four phases. Digital Shakti has made a significant impact and will continue to empower women across our nation.' Minister Seth also emphasized the considerable cultural and social growth of women in the past two decades, recognizing the thoughtful efforts of NCW and CyberPeace in addressing these issues through the Digital Shakti program.

Major Vineet Kumar concluded the event with a vote of thanks, acknowledging the substantial impact of the campaign and the contributions of Aasha workers, NGOs, and industry professionals. Kumar said, 'This is one of the nation's largest campaigns, continuously making a difference. This program aims to make women resilient and aware in the cyber world.'

The event also featured panel discussions on 'Empowering Women through Cyber Skills: Bridging the Gender Gap in Tech and AI' and 'Cyber Wellness and Mental Health: Addressing the Psychological Impact of Cyber Threats.' Experts from various sectors contributed to these discussions. The event was attended by 1,500 people and streamed live on NCW's YouTube channel, drawing participants from diverse groups, including students, SHGs, Aasha workers, UN delegates, and police officials.