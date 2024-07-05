Left Menu

BSE Market Capitalisation Soars to Record High Despite Volatile Trade

The market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms hit a record peak of Rs 449.88 lakh crore despite the Sensex slipping marginally in a volatile trade. The Sensex dropped 53.07 points but still saw mcap reaching all-time highs, with midcap and smallcap indices performing strongly.

In a striking development on Friday, the market capitalisation of BSE-listed firms soared to a record peak of Rs 449.88 lakh crore. This milestone was achieved even as the equity benchmark Sensex experienced a minor drop amid volatile trading conditions.

The 30-share BSE Sensex fell by 53.07 points or 0.07%, settling at 79,996.60, highlighting a phase of market indecisiveness. Despite this, the overall market capitalisation reached Rs 4,49,88,985.87 crore, underscoring investor confidence.

Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, noted, 'The domestic market traded with a mixed bias, with the heavyweight banking sector acting as a laggard. While Midcap and Small Cap outperformed, their respective BSE indices hit an all-time high.' Investors are keenly awaiting the US non-farm payroll data for future market trajectory insights.

