Left Menu

Nasdaq and S&P 500 Soar to Record Highs Amid Labor Market Weakness

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices reached new peaks as megacap stocks surged, driven by weak U.S. labor market data which lowered Treasury yields. Major tech stocks posted gains between 1-4%. Investors anticipate potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, bolstered by recent economic indicators pointing to a slowing economy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 22:26 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:26 IST
Nasdaq and S&P 500 Soar to Record Highs Amid Labor Market Weakness
AI Generated Representative Image

The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the benchmark S&P 500 surged to record highs on Friday, as most megacap stocks achieved all-time highs after latest data indicated U.S. labor market weakness and subsequently pulled Treasury yields lower.

Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Apple advanced between 1% to 4%, hitting record highs. This propelled the information technology sector to an all-time high and crowned the S&P 500 communication services as the top sector performer, rising 2.1% to its highest since 2000.

Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth slowed in June, with the unemployment rate climbing to a 2.5-year high and wage gains slipping. This supported the narrative of an easing labor market, giving a fresh boost to bets on a September interest rate cut.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024