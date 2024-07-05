Nasdaq and S&P 500 Soar to Record Highs Amid Labor Market Weakness

The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the benchmark S&P 500 surged to record highs on Friday, as most megacap stocks achieved all-time highs after latest data indicated U.S. labor market weakness and subsequently pulled Treasury yields lower.

Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Apple advanced between 1% to 4%, hitting record highs. This propelled the information technology sector to an all-time high and crowned the S&P 500 communication services as the top sector performer, rising 2.1% to its highest since 2000.

Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth slowed in June, with the unemployment rate climbing to a 2.5-year high and wage gains slipping. This supported the narrative of an easing labor market, giving a fresh boost to bets on a September interest rate cut.