Nasdaq and S&P 500 Soar to Record Highs Amid Labor Market Weakness
The Nasdaq and S&P 500 indices reached new peaks as megacap stocks surged, driven by weak U.S. labor market data which lowered Treasury yields. Major tech stocks posted gains between 1-4%. Investors anticipate potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, bolstered by recent economic indicators pointing to a slowing economy.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq and the benchmark S&P 500 surged to record highs on Friday, as most megacap stocks achieved all-time highs after latest data indicated U.S. labor market weakness and subsequently pulled Treasury yields lower.
Microsoft, Meta Platforms, Amazon.com and Apple advanced between 1% to 4%, hitting record highs. This propelled the information technology sector to an all-time high and crowned the S&P 500 communication services as the top sector performer, rising 2.1% to its highest since 2000.
Labor Department data showed U.S. job growth slowed in June, with the unemployment rate climbing to a 2.5-year high and wage gains slipping. This supported the narrative of an easing labor market, giving a fresh boost to bets on a September interest rate cut.
ALSO READ
U.S. Stocks Edge Higher as Treasury Yields Dip and Rate Cut Hopes Rise
Will Jerome Powell's Testimony Shake Up U.S. Treasury Yields?
Bank of England Poised for Interest Rate Cuts: Insights from Former MPC Member
Global Markets React to U.S. Jobs Data: Stocks Rise, Treasury Yields Dip
European Stocks Dip Amid Elevated U.S. Treasury Yields