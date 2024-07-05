Left Menu

Singareni Collieries Set to Commence Operations at Naini Coal Mine in Odisha

Shri G Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude to Odisha Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi for swiftly resolving the matter.

Updated: 05-07-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 22:40 IST
The Naini Coal mine in Odisha, with a production capacity of 10 million tonnes per year, has been allocated to Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) for the captive utilization of coal in SCCL’s thermal power plant since August 13, 2015. However, the mine faced significant delays in the handover of forest land, even after receiving Stage-II forest clearance in October 2022, hindering its operationalization.

Upon taking charge, Union Minister of Coal and Mines, Shri G Kishan Reddy, engaged in extensive discussions with the Government of Odisha to resolve this long-pending issue and expedite the mine's operationalization in the spirit of cooperative federalism. As a result of these efforts, approval for handing over 643 hectares of forest land was granted to SCCL on July 4, 2024. Shri G Kishan Reddy expressed his gratitude to Odisha Chief Minister Shri Mohan Charan Manjhi for swiftly resolving the matter.

With this approval, SCCL is expected to commence production from the Naini Coal mine shortly. This development is anticipated to significantly bolster and secure the energy needs of Telangana.

 
 

