Global Markets React to U.S. Jobs Data and UK Political Shift

Global stocks rose while U.S. Treasury yields dipped on Friday, following highly anticipated jobs data that boosted market expectations of a Federal Reserve interest-rate cut. U.S. job growth slowed to a still-healthy pace in June with the unemployment rate rising to 4.1%, suggesting the Fed could start cutting rates as inflation slows.

MSCI's global stock gauge climbed 0.19% to 816.72, marking a record high. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, whereas the Dow remained nearly flat. 'Our overall thesis for the economy right now is one that's cooling but not weak,' remarked Keith Lerner, Co-Chief Investment Officer at Truist Advisory Services in Atlanta.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.06% to 39,285.43, the S&P 500 gained 0.35% to 5,556.67, and the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.82% to 18,337.40. Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields slid following the closely watched jobs data, with the yield on 10-year U.S. notes dropping 7.1 basis points to 4.276%.

UK stocks, however, ended lower after Keir Starmer's rise to Prime Minister following a sweeping general election victory for Labour Party after 14 years of Conservative governance. The FTSE 100 index fell by 0.45%. Europe's STOXX 600 index dipped 0.18%, with market focus shifting toward the upcoming French legislative election.

In currency markets, the dollar index slipped slightly. Meanwhile, sterling strengthened post-election, the euro rose ahead of the French vote, and the dollar weakened against the yen before paring losses. The dollar index fell 0.21% to 104.94, sterling rose 0.39% at $1.2807, and the euro increased 0.17% to $1.0828.

Oil prices reached their highest levels since late April, buoyed by strong summer fuel demand and potential supply disruptions. Brent crude futures rose 0.13% to $87.54 a barrel, while U.S. WTI crude futures gained 0.27% to $84.11.

Gold prices also ascended to their highest level in a month as the U.S. dollar weakened. Spot gold increased by 1.23% to $2,385.12 an ounce, while U.S. gold futures went up 0.8% to $2,378.60 an ounce. Conversely, bitcoin experienced its biggest weekly fall in over a year due to concerns over potential token dumping from the defunct Japanese exchange Mt. Gox, falling 2.90% to $56,637.00, while Ethereum dropped 4.81% to $2,991.4.