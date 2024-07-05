Delhi Transport Minister Cracks Down on Delays in Vehicle Registration Certificates

In response to numerous complaints from vehicle buyers about delays in receiving registration certificates (RCs), Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has stepped in to ensure compliance with government mandates. An official statement released on Friday confirmed that Minister Gahlot convened a meeting with senior Transport Department officials to address the issue.

Gahlot underscored the importance of adhering to the mandate that guarantees same-day issuance of RCs at the time of vehicle purchase. He stated, 'It is unacceptable that vehicle buyers face delays in receiving their registration certificates at the time of delivery. Any deviation from this mandate must be addressed promptly.'

The Delhi Government launched a self-registration initiative for dealers in March 2021, aiming to streamline the registration process. Despite these measures, recent audits revealed delays extending up to a month. Gahlot has ordered strict actions, including the suspension of trade licenses, emphasizing that Delhi's 263 authorized dealers must provide RCs at the time of vehicle delivery.