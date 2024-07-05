Left Menu

Delhi Transport Minister Cracks Down on Delays in Vehicle Registration Certificates

Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot addresses complaints about delays in receiving vehicle registration certificates in Delhi. He calls for strict action against non-compliant dealers and emphasizes the importance of the same-day RC issuance mandate, initiated by the Delhi government in 2021.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-07-2024 23:32 IST | Created: 05-07-2024 23:32 IST
Delhi Transport Minister Cracks Down on Delays in Vehicle Registration Certificates
Transport Minister of Delhi, Kailash Gahlot (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In response to numerous complaints from vehicle buyers about delays in receiving registration certificates (RCs), Delhi's Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot has stepped in to ensure compliance with government mandates. An official statement released on Friday confirmed that Minister Gahlot convened a meeting with senior Transport Department officials to address the issue.

Gahlot underscored the importance of adhering to the mandate that guarantees same-day issuance of RCs at the time of vehicle purchase. He stated, 'It is unacceptable that vehicle buyers face delays in receiving their registration certificates at the time of delivery. Any deviation from this mandate must be addressed promptly.'

The Delhi Government launched a self-registration initiative for dealers in March 2021, aiming to streamline the registration process. Despite these measures, recent audits revealed delays extending up to a month. Gahlot has ordered strict actions, including the suspension of trade licenses, emphasizing that Delhi's 263 authorized dealers must provide RCs at the time of vehicle delivery.

TRENDING

1
After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory on Friday

After a strong rally during week, stock market opens in negative territory o...

 India
2
Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealthy Marketing
Blog

Enhancing India's HFSS Food Ad Regulations: Protecting Children from Unhealt...

 Global
3
Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

Global Health: Breakthroughs, Setbacks, and Innovations

 Global
4
Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

Realme Partners with Sony for AI-Enabled 5G Smartphone Breakthrough

 Thailand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024