BSF and DRI Nab Gold Smugglers in Major Operation in Nadia District

The vigilant jawans of the 68 Battalion, stationed in Nadia district under the BSF, South Bengal Frontier, in collaboration with the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) from Kolkata, arrested seven smugglers in four consecutive search operations at Seemanagar on State Highway No. 11 in Nadia district, West Bengal, on Friday. Officials reported that gold with an estimated market value of Rs 6.86 crore was seized.

The operation yielded 16 gold bricks and one gold biscuit, totaling 9.572 kg, along with Rs 11.58 lakh in cash and a car used for gold delivery. The incident occurred on July 4, following intelligence provided by the DRI on gold smuggling activities. Acting on this tip-off, a joint team from BSF's 68 Battalion and DRI conducted an extensive search on vehicles located on State Highway No. 11 in Simanagar.

The operation, conducted from 5.30 am to 9 am, saw the apprehension of two smugglers carrying 4.8 kg of gold in a suspicious car. Subsequently, four additional smugglers were detained with 4.82 kg of gold. Based on preliminary interrogation information, a suspect identified as Rafiq Mandal (name changed) was arrested in Ramnagar village with a gold biscuit and illegal cash amounting to Rs 11.58 lakh. The other smugglers, identified as Lal, Ravi, Pradeep, Dawood, Seemanto, and Bittu (all names changed), are also residents of Nadia district.

Rafiq Mandal admitted during initial questioning that he has been involved in gold smuggling for a long period and was en route to deliver a consignment worth Rs 3000 to an unknown contact in Krishnanagar. His attempt was thwarted by BSF. Previously in 2022, he was arrested with 16 gold biscuits by BSF, and that case is ongoing. The couriers disclosed that they transported gold from the Karimpur border area to unknown individuals at Dum Dum Railway Station in exchange for Rs 2000 to Rs 5000.

All the detainees and the seized assets have been handed over to the DRI, Kolkata, for further legal proceedings. (ANI)