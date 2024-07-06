Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi to Address Congress Workers in Ahmedabad Amidst Rising Concerns Against BJP

Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi is set to visit Ahmedabad, where he will meet with Congress workers. Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil mentioned that people have been raising concerns about injustices under BJP rule and are eager to discuss these with Gandhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 10:18 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 10:18 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Ahmedabad on Saturday, as confirmed by Gujarat Congress President Shaktisinh Gohil. Gandhi will convene with Congress workers at 12:00 pm.

Gohil provided details on Gandhi's itinerary, stating, "Our leader and LoP Rahul Gandhi is coming to the state Congress office in Ahmedabad on July 6. He will guide and interact with the Congress family workers."

Gohil also disclosed that many people from across Gujarat have approached him, expressing grievances under BJP rule. They believe Gandhi advocates for justice and wish to voice their concerns. Consequently, Gandhi has been requested to engage in dialogue with these individuals during his visit.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

