Mayawati Demands Strict Action in Hathras Stampede Tragedy

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati has called for stringent action against Suraj Pal Singh, also known as 'Bhole Baba,' following the tragic stampede in Hathras that resulted in 121 deaths.

Mayawati urged the country's impoverished and marginalized communities not to be led astray by the superstitions and hypocrisies propagated by such figures. Instead, she advised them to embrace the teachings of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar to transform their lives by gaining political power through the BSP party.

Meanwhile, Suraj Pal Singh, the self-styled godman linked to the incident, expressed his grief over the tragedy and emphasized that those responsible for the chaos would face consequences. The primary accused, Devprakash Madhukar, has already surrendered to authorities, paving the way for a thorough investigation.

