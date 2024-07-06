Left Menu

Mayawati Demands Strict Action in Hathras Stampede Tragedy

BSP chief Mayawati condemns the Hathras stampede that claimed 121 lives, calling for strict actions against Suraj Pal Singh and others guilty. She also advises the poor and oppressed to avoid superstitious beliefs and follow Dr. Ambedkar's path for a better future.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2024 10:26 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 10:26 IST
BSP supremo Mayawati (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and BSP chief Mayawati has called for stringent action against Suraj Pal Singh, also known as 'Bhole Baba,' following the tragic stampede in Hathras that resulted in 121 deaths.

Mayawati urged the country's impoverished and marginalized communities not to be led astray by the superstitions and hypocrisies propagated by such figures. Instead, she advised them to embrace the teachings of Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar to transform their lives by gaining political power through the BSP party.

Meanwhile, Suraj Pal Singh, the self-styled godman linked to the incident, expressed his grief over the tragedy and emphasized that those responsible for the chaos would face consequences. The primary accused, Devprakash Madhukar, has already surrendered to authorities, paving the way for a thorough investigation.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

