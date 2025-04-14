Governor Highlights Heartbreaking Plight of Dalits in Tamil Nadu

In a poignant address, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi voiced his deep concern over the tangible discrimination that Dalits in the state continue to face. Speaking at an event commemorating B.R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary, Ravi described these instances as 'heartbreaking' and posed urgent questions about societal progress.

Governor Ravi emphasized the need for reflection on Ambedkar's vision, questioning whether his dreams have been fulfilled. Highlighting specific incidents of violence and discrimination in Tamil Nadu, a state known for espousing social justice, he criticized the failures to foster equality and justice for Dalits.

Ravi called for a collective introspection and action, demanding justice for the oppressed and urging that the true tribute to Ambedkar would be the realization of his vision for a just and dignified India. He condemned the politicization of Ambedkar's legacy while pointing to inadequate legal responses to crimes against Dalits.

(With inputs from agencies.)