Mayawati Denounces Atrocities Against Dalits, Criticizes Government Inaction

Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati voiced her concerns Tuesday over the ongoing atrocities against Dalits and the desecration of statues honoring their icons. She strongly warned that unless swift action is taken, the authorities will face irreversible contempt from the affected communities.

In a post on social media platform X, Mayawati criticized the double standards of the government, especially during events like the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. She pointed to specific incidents, such as the killing of a Dalit youth during Ambedkar Jayanti in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, which she described as 'highly condemnable.'

Mayawati accused state governments of complicity due to their inaction, urging both national and state authorities to address the issue with utmost seriousness. She emphasized that the superficial celebrations of Ambedkar's legacy by political entities are mere attempts to manipulate Dalit voters, urging the community to remain vigilant against such tactics.

