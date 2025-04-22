Mayawati Denounces Atrocities Against Dalits, Criticizes Government Inaction
BSP chief Mayawati criticized recent attacks on Dalits and desecration of Ambedkar statues, highlighting government's failure to act. She urged for strict measures against such atrocities and accused officials of using Ambedkar Jayanti progams to deceive Dalit voters.
- Country:
- India
Bahujan Samaj Party leader Mayawati voiced her concerns Tuesday over the ongoing atrocities against Dalits and the desecration of statues honoring their icons. She strongly warned that unless swift action is taken, the authorities will face irreversible contempt from the affected communities.
In a post on social media platform X, Mayawati criticized the double standards of the government, especially during events like the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar. She pointed to specific incidents, such as the killing of a Dalit youth during Ambedkar Jayanti in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, which she described as 'highly condemnable.'
Mayawati accused state governments of complicity due to their inaction, urging both national and state authorities to address the issue with utmost seriousness. She emphasized that the superficial celebrations of Ambedkar's legacy by political entities are mere attempts to manipulate Dalit voters, urging the community to remain vigilant against such tactics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Fake Doctor's Deadly Deception: Uncovering a Tragic Medical Fraud in Madhya Pradesh
Fake Doctor Scandal in Madhya Pradesh: Seven Patient Deaths Under Investigation
Social Media Sparks Investigation After Viral Beating Video in Madhya Pradesh
Fake Doctor Scandal Unveiled in Madhya Pradesh: A Call for Justice
Fake Cardiologist Arrest Raises Questions Over Hospital Deaths in Madhya Pradesh