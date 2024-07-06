Mango Exports from Malda Fail as Domestic Market Thrives

Exports of mangoes from West Bengal's Malda district have been impeded this year, as exporters couldn't secure favorable prices from overseas buyers. Importers from the UK and the UAE initially expressed interest, but disagreements on pricing halted shipments.

Sellers are experiencing robust responses locally, with around 17 tonnes of Malda mangoes sold at Rs 100 to Rs 150 per kg in a Delhi expo, officials reported. Wholesale prices surged by 50-80% due to a combination of low-crop yields and high-quality produce.

''This year, export deals were scrapped by buyers from the UK and Dubai, who initially showed interest but couldn't meet our price demands,'' stated Malda Deputy Director of Horticulture Samanta Layek to PTI.

Ujjwal Saha, General Secretary of the West Bengal Exporters' Coordination Committee, mentioned that initial progress was made for shipping 1,300 kgs of the Himsagar variety, yet final negotiations fell through. He noted that, for the past two years, sellers in Malda have struggled to export their mangoes, and efforts to change this trend failed again.

Layek attributed this year's price surge to drastically reduced production due to heatwaves and unseasonal rains, stating that this year's yield dropped by 60%, producing only 2.2 lakh tonnes compared to 3.79 lakh tonnes last year.

The Delhi Mango Festival received an overwhelming response, with 17 tonnes of Malda mangoes fetching good prices, noted Layek, as the variety was sold between Rs 100 and Rs 150 a kg.

