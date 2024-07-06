UP CM Yogi Adityanath Orders Swift Action on Public Grievances, Warns Against Negligence

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday urged officials to address public grievances with utmost seriousness, sensitivity, and attention. Emphasizing the need for stringent legal action against illegal land encroachment and oppression of the vulnerable, Adityanath outlined key directives during a Janata Darshan event at Mahant Digvijaynath Smriti Bhawan in the Gorakhnath temple.

Meeting with around 400 people, the Chief Minister provided directives to ensure prompt and satisfactory redressal of issues. He assured the citizens of the government's dedication to resolving every victim's problems swiftly, highlighting an increased number of women attendees expressing their concerns compared to men.

Adityanath directed officials to handle land-grabbing cases with complete transparency and fairness, warning against any negligence. He also assured full governmental assistance for those seeking financial aid for medical treatment. Stressing transparency and impartiality in handling revenue and police-related matters, the Chief Minister emphasized that resolving issues at the district level is vital to avoid inconvenience.

In conclusion, CM Yogi Adityanath warned officials against carelessness in handling public issues, reaffirming the government's commitment to transparency and swift resolution as a top priority.

