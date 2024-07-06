YSRCP Leader Jagan Reddy Warns CM Naidu Amid Rising Political Tensions

YSRCP President YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Saturday issued a strong warning to Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, stating that if the state government continues to attack his party workers, they will have to face serious consequences. The warning follows the alleged attack on YSRCP leader Ajay Kumar Reddy by Telugu Desam Party (TDP) workers in Vempalli.

Ajay Kumar Reddy, currently receiving treatment at RIMS Hospital, was visited by Jagan Mohan Reddy, who accused Naidu of promoting a culture of violence and fear in the state. "If the attacks on our party workers continue, they will have to face the consequences," Reddy asserted while speaking with media at the hospital premises.

The YSRCP posted a video on its official X handle showing Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting with the injured party worker, declaring, "Jagan stood by YSRCP worker." In another post, Reddy criticized the TDP for promoting violent behavior and failing to fulfill election promises, urging the public to unite against what he termed the TDP's "autocratic rule." The battle for political influence intensifies as the state approaches the next elections.

