Chennai Police Arrest 8 Suspects in BSP Leader's Hacking Death

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore announced the arrest of eight suspects in the murder of BSP state president K Armstrong. Armstrong was killed by a mob near his Perambur residence. Authorities confirm Chennai's situation is normal and exclude any political angles in the case.

Updated: 06-07-2024 21:43 IST | Created: 06-07-2024 21:43 IST
Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Greater Chennai Police Commissioner Sandeep Rai Rathore announced on Saturday that eight people had been apprehended in connection with the murder of BSP state president K Armstrong. The Tamil Nadu BSP leader was brutally hacked to death by a mob near his residence in Perambur, Chennai, on July 5.

Rathore confirmed that Armstrong's post-mortem had been conducted and reiterated that the situation in Chennai remains calm. 'We will leave no stone unturned to investigate all angles of this case. All other accused involved in this crime will be apprehended,' he stated, ruling out any political motives behind the murder.

The police commissioner added that Armstrong was attacked outside his home and had seven prior cases, in which he was acquitted. Rathore said the police promptly responded to the alert, rushing Armstrong to the hospital where he was declared dead upon arrival. Ten special teams were formed to investigate, leading to the arrest of eight suspects within two hours, largely thanks to CCTV footage.

In a related development, Tamil Nadu BJP President K Annamalai criticized the safety measures under the DMK-led government. 'Yesterday, a party leader was hacked to death. There is no guarantee for a common man's life in this DMK-led state,' Annamalai remarked during the BJP's state executive meeting.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

