West African Military States Form Confederation Amid Rising Tensions

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have formalized a confederation treaty under the newly established Alliance of Sahel States (AES), marking a pivotal shift in regional alignment. This decision emphasizes their resolve to break away from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in pursuit of sovereignty and mutual cooperation.

During the inaugural AES summit, General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger's military leader, highlighted the confederation as a testament to the nations' collective determination to reclaim national sovereignty. The treaty not only distances them from ECOWAS but also signifies a new direction free from external influence.

The military-led states, having seized control through coups between 2020 and 2023, aim to harmonize political, economic, and defense policies as they counter Islamist insurgencies. Their plans include a joint security force, an AES investment bank, a stabilization fund, and strategic projects in mining, energy, and agriculture. The move has reshaped international relations in the central Sahel, fostering closer ties with Russia over traditional allies like France and the United States.

