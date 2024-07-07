Left Menu

West African Military States Form Confederation Amid Rising Tensions

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have signed a confederation treaty, establishing the Alliance of Sahel States (AES). This move underscores their intent to distance themselves from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) and signifies growing regional alignment amid ongoing Islamist insurgencies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 04:32 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 04:32 IST
West African Military States Form Confederation Amid Rising Tensions
AI Generated Representative Image

Niger, Mali, and Burkina Faso have formalized a confederation treaty under the newly established Alliance of Sahel States (AES), marking a pivotal shift in regional alignment. This decision emphasizes their resolve to break away from the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in pursuit of sovereignty and mutual cooperation.

During the inaugural AES summit, General Abdourahamane Tiani, Niger's military leader, highlighted the confederation as a testament to the nations' collective determination to reclaim national sovereignty. The treaty not only distances them from ECOWAS but also signifies a new direction free from external influence.

The military-led states, having seized control through coups between 2020 and 2023, aim to harmonize political, economic, and defense policies as they counter Islamist insurgencies. Their plans include a joint security force, an AES investment bank, a stabilization fund, and strategic projects in mining, energy, and agriculture. The move has reshaped international relations in the central Sahel, fostering closer ties with Russia over traditional allies like France and the United States.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
2
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India
3
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
4
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FairJob Dataset: Enhancing Fairness and Reducing Bias in Online Job Recommendation Systems

Protecting Our Planet: Mapping the Path to Biodiversity Conservation

Breakthrough in the Battle Against Cervical Cancer: Therapeutic HPV Vaccines on the Horizon

Enhanced Marketing and Advertising with GlyphDraw2's Advanced AI Poster Generation

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024