Surat Building Collapse: 3 Bodies Retrieved, Rescue Operations Continue

Three bodies were found, and six to seven people are still missing following a building collapse in Surat. Rescue operations by SDRF and NDRF are ongoing. The incident occurred in the Sachin area, involving a six-storey building with 30 flats, of which 4-5 were occupied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 08:51 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 08:51 IST
Visual from six-storey building collapse. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three bodies have been recovered while at least six to seven individuals are feared trapped in the rubble as rescue operations continue by SDRF and NDRF teams following the collapse of a six-storey building in Surat on Saturday. 'Rescue operations are underway by the SDRF and NDRF teams. According to the information that was received, 6-7 people are trapped and three bodies have been retrieved. One person is injured and has been rescued,' said Commissioner of Police, Surat, Anupam Gehlot.

Further updates are awaited. The building collapsed earlier on Saturday in the Sachin area of Gujarat. Out of the 30 flats in the building, only 4-5 were occupied at the time of the incident, leaving the rest empty.

'A six-storey building collapsed in the Sachin area. Many people living in that building were trapped inside. Police and the fire brigade arrived promptly. A woman trapped under the debris was successfully rescued. Among the 30 flats, 4-5 were occupied, and the rest were unoccupied. Many residents were away at work, and some who were sleeping after the night shift got trapped. The estimation is that 5-6 people are still trapped under the debris,' added Gehlot.

