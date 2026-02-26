Left Menu

Cross-Border Smuggler Nabbed: Major Bust by Gujarat ATS

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad has captured Rehmat Ali Sheikh, wanted for smuggling heroin, grenades, and pistols from the Punjab-Pakistan border. Previously evading arrest, Sheikh was caught in Ahmedabad, with ties to a major narcotics and arms smuggling network. Legal proceedings are underway for his transfer to Punjab authorities.

The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) made a significant arrest, capturing Rehmat Ali Sheikh, a notorious figure in a case involving cross-border smuggling, officials reported on Thursday. Sheikh is a resident of Amritsar, Punjab, implicated in the illegal transportation of heroin, grenades, and pistols across the Pakistan border.

The ATS revealed that Sheikh had been a fugitive after a January case registered against him at Rajasansi police station in Amritsar. The incident involved consignment deliveries of narcotics and arms. Authorities earlier seized 42.9 kilograms of heroin, four grenades, a pistol, and live cartridges during the investigation.

Having initially escaped to Nepal and then Bihar, Sheikh was finally located working in an embroidery factory in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. His capture marks a significant breakthrough in dismantling a larger smuggling network. Information about his detention has been shared with Punjab police, and further legal actions are in progress for his extradition.

