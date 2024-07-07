Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra: A Spiritual Extravaganza Kicks Off in Puri

The annual Lord Jagannath Rath Yatra, one of India's most significant and eagerly awaited festivals, commences in Odisha's Puri district on Sunday. President Droupadi Murmu is expected to witness the Rath Yatra in Puri, along with millions of devotees from across the nation.

The event offers a vibrant and spiritual experience for the multitude of devotees gathered to witness this auspicious occasion. This year's festivities will span two days due to specific celestial arrangements. Visuals depict the chariots of Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra adorned and lined up along the temple's eastern entrance, also known as the Sinhadwara or the Lion's Gate.

The chariots are newly constructed each year by a specialized team of hereditary carpenters using wood from specified trees. Puri Superintendent of Police Pinak Mishra discussed the chariot festival, stating, 'Today we are celebrating the world-famous Rath Yatra of Lord Sri Jagannath. As anticipated, a large number of devotees will flock to Puri. We have made extensive police arrangements, divided into several crucial segments.'

Mishra added that specific security measures are in place for President Droupadi Murmu's visit, including crowd control, traffic management, and parking. Coordination with the Coast Guard, Coastal Security, and Railway Security has also been established. Heavy security personnel have been deployed in the district considering the revered Yatra and President Murmu's presence.

Thousands of devotees queued at the temple premises on Sunday morning ahead of the Yatra. According to the Hindu calendar, the festival is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi of Shukla Paksha in the month of Ashadh. The Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra is scheduled for July 7, 2024.

The festival is dedicated to Lord Jagannath, an incarnation of Lord Vishnu, and his siblings. During the Yatra, the deities Lord Jagannath, his brother Balabhadra, and his sister Subhadra are transported on wooden chariots from Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple in Puri. Meanwhile, the Jagannath Yatra also commenced in Ahmedabad with great fanfare on Sunday morning.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended the Rath Yatra festival. Patel performed the 'Pahind Vidhi,' the symbolic cleaning of the route for Jagannath's chariot.

Earlier today, Union Minister Amit Shah, accompanied by his wife Sonal, performed the 'Mangla Aarti' at the temple. Over 15,000 police personnel have been deployed for the 147th annual Rath Yatra of Lord Jagannath in Ahmedabad, attracting countless devotees.

The Rath Yatra, also known as the Chariot Festival, is believed to be as old as the Jagannath Temple in Puri. Celebrated across the globe, from New Zealand to London and South Africa, the festival marks the onward journey of the Holy Trinity to their maternal aunt, Goddess Gundicha Devi's Temple, and ends with their return after eight days.

In practice, the festival begins on Akshaya Tritiya and culminates with the return of the Holy Trinity to the Shree Mandir premises.

