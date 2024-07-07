Empowering Women in Insurgency-Hit Dantewada: Handloom Training Initiative

The Chhattisgarh government has launched a handloom training initiative for women in the insurgency-affected Dantewada district. This program aims to economically empower women and is complemented by plans to procure the clothes produced by these trainee groups.

The four-month training program commenced on March 13, enabling participants to earn between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month upon completion. The program is currently training 21 women from the Bhairamband and Dhurli panchayats, part of the state's Niyad Nellanar scheme focused on employment opportunities.

Dantewada Collector Mayank Chaturvedi highlighted that various government projects would procure clothes from handcrafted sources including Khadi Gramodyog. After completion of the training, he noted, it would be easier to procure uniforms and clothes for schools and ashram hostels from these women's groups. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude, anticipating improved economic prospects and livelihoods from the initiative.

