Empowering Women in Insurgency-Hit Dantewada: Handloom Training Initiative

The Chhattisgarh government is running a handloom training program for women in the insurgency-hit Dantewada district to economically empower them. The initiative includes a monthly stipend, with plans to procure the produced clothes for uniforms and ashram hostel dresses, ensuring continued participant involvement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 11:18 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 11:18 IST
A woman at the handloom training center in Dantewada. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government has launched a handloom training initiative for women in the insurgency-affected Dantewada district. This program aims to economically empower women and is complemented by plans to procure the clothes produced by these trainee groups.

The four-month training program commenced on March 13, enabling participants to earn between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month upon completion. The program is currently training 21 women from the Bhairamband and Dhurli panchayats, part of the state's Niyad Nellanar scheme focused on employment opportunities.

Dantewada Collector Mayank Chaturvedi highlighted that various government projects would procure clothes from handcrafted sources including Khadi Gramodyog. After completion of the training, he noted, it would be easier to procure uniforms and clothes for schools and ashram hostels from these women's groups. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude, anticipating improved economic prospects and livelihoods from the initiative.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

