Empowering Women in Insurgency-Hit Dantewada: Handloom Training Initiative
The Chhattisgarh government is running a handloom training program for women in the insurgency-hit Dantewada district to economically empower them. The initiative includes a monthly stipend, with plans to procure the produced clothes for uniforms and ashram hostel dresses, ensuring continued participant involvement.
- Country:
- India
The Chhattisgarh government has launched a handloom training initiative for women in the insurgency-affected Dantewada district. This program aims to economically empower women and is complemented by plans to procure the clothes produced by these trainee groups.
The four-month training program commenced on March 13, enabling participants to earn between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 per month upon completion. The program is currently training 21 women from the Bhairamband and Dhurli panchayats, part of the state's Niyad Nellanar scheme focused on employment opportunities.
Dantewada Collector Mayank Chaturvedi highlighted that various government projects would procure clothes from handcrafted sources including Khadi Gramodyog. After completion of the training, he noted, it would be easier to procure uniforms and clothes for schools and ashram hostels from these women's groups. Beneficiaries expressed gratitude, anticipating improved economic prospects and livelihoods from the initiative.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Chhattisgarh
- handloom
- training
- empowerment
- Dantewada
- women
- economic
- stipend
- employment
- Niyad Nellanar
ALSO READ
Nelly Korda's Shock Exit: Struggles Continue in KPMG Women's PGA Championship
UN Faces Heat Over Exclusion of Afghan Women from Crucial Taliban Meeting
Cognizant Foundation Collaborates with Y4D to Empower Underprivileged Women in PCB Assembly Operator under its Tech4All Program in Pune and Bhubaneshwar
Both sides agreed to start talks on CEPA to take forward our economic ties: PM Modi after talks with Bangladesh PM.
Indian Women's Archery Team Clinches Hat-Trick of World Cup Golds