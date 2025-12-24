Bangladesh's Diplomatic Maneuvers: Economic Gains Over Political Rhetoric

Bangladesh is actively seeking to improve economic ties with India by prioritizing economic interests over political rhetoric, according to the interim government's finance adviser, Salehuddin Ahmed.

Speaking after a government committee meeting, Ahmed highlighted the chief adviser's efforts in enhancing diplomatic relations, even though Muhammad Yunus has not directly communicated with Indian officials.

Ahmed announced Bangladesh's approval of a proposal to import 50,000 tonnes of rice from India, a move designed to cement economic relations and capitalize on cost benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)