Rahul Gandhi Urges Increased Compensation for Hathras Stampede Families

In a heartfelt appeal, Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition and senior Congress figure Rahul Gandhi on Sunday called upon Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to enhance the compensation for the victims of the recent Hathras stampede. Gandhi's plea, conveyed through a formal letter, followed his visit to Hathras on July 5, where he personally met with the grieving families affected by the tragedy.

"After meeting the families impacted by the Hathras stampede, feeling their grief, and understanding their issues, I informed the Honorable Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath ji, through a letter. I urged the Chief Minister to increase the compensation amount and provide it to the bereaved families as soon as possible. They need our collective condolences and support in this hour of grief," Gandhi said in Hindi on X, his social media platform. The letter, written in Hindi, was also shared online.

Tragically, the stampede at a religious 'Satsang' event organized by self-styled godman Suraj Pal Singh, alias 'Bhole Baba', in Fulari village, Hathras, claimed at least 121 lives. In a related development, the main accused, Devprakash Madhukar, was sent to 14 days of judicial custody following his appearance before the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday. Madhukar, who had initially absconded before his July 5 arrest in the national capital, confessed to receiving permission for a gathering of 80,000 people. Moreover, two other accused, Ramprakash Shakya and Sanju Yadav, have also been apprehended.

