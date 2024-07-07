Assam CM Pledges New Homes Under PMAY Amid Severe Floods

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday visited flood relief camps in Kamrup district to assess the impact of ongoing floods and oversee the distribution of relief to affected residents. During his visit, CM Sarma interacted with displaced families and assured them of new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).

The Chief Minister took stock of the conditions as the state continued to reel under relentless flooding. 'Due to floods in Assam, houses of many families have been damaged and they have come to our Relief Camps. Today, I met some such people in Palashbari and instructed to provide them new houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY),' Sarma posted on X.

'The safety and hygiene of flood relief camps is our priority. My team is reaching out to all people staying here to gather real-time feedback,' he posted on X again. The grievous flood situation in Assam over the past month has claimed 58 lives across the state, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) reported.

According to the ASDMA, six more people lost their lives on Saturday, raising the death toll in the state from 52 to 58. Dhubri is the worst-hit district, followed by Cachar and Darrang. The destructive floodwaters have resulted in loss of life, extensive damage to infrastructure, road closures, crop destruction, and livestock loss. Hundreds of people have been left homeless and unsettled.

On July 6, the ASDMA reported two people drowned in floodwaters in Charaideo district, and one person each in Goalpara, Morigaon, Sonitpur, and Tinsukia districts. Although the overall flood situation slightly improved on Saturday, over 2.396 million people in 29 districts are still affected by the second wave of floods.

Dhubri is the most severely impacted district, with 797,918 people affected, followed by 175,231 in Cachar, 163,218 in Darrang, 131,246 in Barpeta, 109,470 in Golaghat, 105,372 in Nalbari, and 100,926 in South Salmara. The floodwaters have submerged 3,535 villages under 107 revenue circles and inundated 68,768.5 hectares of crop area.

The list of flood-affected districts includes Dhubri, Cachar, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Goalpara, Charaideo, Biswanath, Barpeta, Nalbari, Bongaigaon, Dibrugarh, Golaghat, Hojai, Lakhimpur, Dhemaji, South Salmara, Nagaon, Morigaon, Karimganj, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Darrang, Sivasagar, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Karbi Anglong, Tinsukia, Majuli, and Kamrup (M). Ten rivers, including the Brahmaputra River, are in spate and flowing above the danger level in many places.

The water level of the Brahmaputra River is above the danger mark at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Dhubri, and Goalpara.

