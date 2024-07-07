French Parliamentary Election Sees Increased Voter Turnout

The voter turnout in the second round of the French parliamentary election reached 59.71 percent by 1700 local time, the Interior Ministry reported. This marks a significant increase from the corresponding 38.11 percent figure recorded in the last election in 2022.

The turnout at 1700 also showed an increase from the 59.39 percent recorded during the first round of the election last Sunday. This rise in voter participation signals heightened engagement and interest among the French electorate in the current political landscape.

As the results come in, stakeholders and political analysts will be closely monitoring the implications of this increased voter turnout on the overall electoral outcomes.

