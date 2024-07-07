Mamata Banerjee Joins ISKCON Rath Yatra, Announces Grand Festival in Digha for Next Year

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Sunday paid her respects to Lord Jagannath and actively participated in the ISKCON Rath Yatra in Kolkata by pulling the chariot ropes. At the revered temple, she performed aarti and offered prayers to Lord Jagannath, Balabhadra, and Subhadra.

In an exciting announcement, CM Banerjee revealed plans for a grand Rath Yatra to be hosted in Digha next year. Extending her heartfelt wishes to the people, she said, 'Heartiest greetings to everyone today, on the auspicious occasion of the Ratha Yatra. May this day bring peace, amity, and prosperity to all by the grace of Lord Jagannath.'

Meanwhile, the Jagannath Yatra also commenced in Ahmedabad with much fanfare. Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and Home Minister Harsh Sanghavi attended the festival, with CM Patel performing the symbolic 'Pahind Vidhi'. The Rath Yatra, deeply rooted in history, is associated with deities Lord Jagannath, his siblings Balabhadra and Subhadra, and involves a grand procession from Jagannath Temple to Gundicha Temple in Puri.

