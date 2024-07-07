Left Menu

Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Police Hunt for Accused as Public Demands Justice

Following a tragic incident in Mumbai where a BMW car killed a woman and injured her husband, the police have formed six teams to apprehend the main accused, Mihir Shah. His father and another individual were arrested, with strict actions promised by Maharashtra's Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-07-2024 23:34 IST | Created: 07-07-2024 23:34 IST
Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Police Hunt for Accused as Public Demands Justice
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic hit-and-run incident in Mumbai's Worli area, where a BMW car struck a motorcycle and killed a woman, the police have mobilized six teams to capture the prime suspect, Mihir Shah. Shah has been on the run since the incident occurred on Sunday.

The police have detained Rajesh Shah, Mihir Shah's father, and another individual, Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Vidawat, for non-cooperation with the investigation. Both will appear in court tomorrow under various charges, sources said.

The victim, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, was a resident of Worli Koliwada. Her husband, who sustained injuries, is receiving treatment at a local hospital. The car involved was recovered from the Bandra area, the police confirmed.

A statement from the Mumbai Police detailed that the BMW car ran over the couple at 5:30 am near Atria Mall in Worli. The vehicle belongs to a political leader from Maharashtra's Palghar, with his son in the car at the time of the accident, police sources added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the incident, assuring strict actions against those responsible. Shinde reiterated that legal measures would be pursued rigorously. Politician Aaditya Thackeray also addressed the situation, urging swift justice and denying any political bias in the investigation.

Thackeray, along with MLC Sunil Shinde, visited the injured husband, promising thorough efforts to bring the perp to justice. The public continues to demand accountability in this high-profile case.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

NASCAR Launches All-Electric Racecar to Drive Towards Sustainability

 Global
2
Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

Stargazing to Swamp Things: Unearthing Wonders Across the Globe

 Global
3
Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

Golden Era for Indian Startups: Insights from Paytm's Founder

 India
4
Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams for Amarnath Yatra

Udhampur Health Department Ensures Pilgrim Safety with Mobile Medical Teams ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Continuous Welfare Monitoring in Zimbabwe: Insights from High-Frequency COVID-19 Surveys

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024