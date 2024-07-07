Mumbai Hit-and-Run: Police Hunt for Accused as Public Demands Justice

In the wake of a tragic hit-and-run incident in Mumbai's Worli area, where a BMW car struck a motorcycle and killed a woman, the police have mobilized six teams to capture the prime suspect, Mihir Shah. Shah has been on the run since the incident occurred on Sunday.

The police have detained Rajesh Shah, Mihir Shah's father, and another individual, Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Vidawat, for non-cooperation with the investigation. Both will appear in court tomorrow under various charges, sources said.

The victim, identified as Kaveri Nakhwa, 45, was a resident of Worli Koliwada. Her husband, who sustained injuries, is receiving treatment at a local hospital. The car involved was recovered from the Bandra area, the police confirmed.

A statement from the Mumbai Police detailed that the BMW car ran over the couple at 5:30 am near Atria Mall in Worli. The vehicle belongs to a political leader from Maharashtra's Palghar, with his son in the car at the time of the accident, police sources added.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the incident, assuring strict actions against those responsible. Shinde reiterated that legal measures would be pursued rigorously. Politician Aaditya Thackeray also addressed the situation, urging swift justice and denying any political bias in the investigation.

Thackeray, along with MLC Sunil Shinde, visited the injured husband, promising thorough efforts to bring the perp to justice. The public continues to demand accountability in this high-profile case.

