Arrests Made in Mumbai Hit-and-Run Tragedy

Police arrested Rajendra Singh Bidawat and Rajesh Shah for their alleged involvement in a hit-and-run incident in Mumbai's Worli area. The main accused, Mihir Shah, remains at large. The car involved belongs to a political leader in Palghar. The victim's husband, injured in the accident, is receiving treatment.

Updated: 08-07-2024 08:09 IST
Police bring Rajendra Singh Bidawat, Rajesh Shah to Worli Police station. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • India

Police have detained Rajendra Singh Bidawat and Rajesh Shah, the father of the main suspect, for their suspected roles in the hit-and-run case in Mumbai's Worli area that occurred on Sunday (July 7). Both were transported to the Worli Police Station following their medical examinations.

A BMW collided with a bike in Worli on Sunday, resulting in the death of a woman traveling with her husband. The prime suspect, Mihir Shah, has been missing since the incident. Police have formed six teams to apprehend him.

Rajesh Shah and Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Vidawat were arrested for non-cooperation with the authorities. Sources indicate they will face court on Monday. The deceased woman, Kaveri Nakhwa (45), lived in Worli Koliwada, while her injured husband is undergoing medical treatment. Police confiscated the BMW from Bandra.

A police statement confirmed the BMW struck two individuals on a bike. The accident occurred near Atria Mall at 5:30 am. The luxury car belongs to a political figure from Palghar, with his son in the vehicle at the time.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde condemned the incident, pledging legal action against those responsible. Aaditya Thackeray also visited the Worli Police Station and met with investigators, urging swift justice and ensuring no political interference.

Thackeray and MLC Sunil Shinde met the victim's husband, promising to ensure justice is served.

