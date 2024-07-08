Trinamool MP Slams Union Ministry Over Action Against Kolkata Police Chiefs

All India Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra vehemently criticized the Union Home Ministry's decision to take disciplinary action against Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Goyal and Deputy Commissioner Indira Mukherjee. The ministry's action follows allegations that the officials had maligned the office of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose.

On Sunday, the Lok Sabha MP from Krishnanagar expressed her outrage on social media platform X, calling the ministry's move 'ridiculous'. Moitra further alleged that Governor Bose had maligned his office by engaging in inappropriate conduct with women inside the premises. She criticized the management of state governors, stating, '@BengalGovernor has maligned his own office by molesting women inside premises. Control your Governors since they can't seem to control themselves. Shame,'

Senior party leader and Lok Sabha MP Kalyan Banerjee joined Moitra in denouncing the actions against the police officials. Banerjee questioned the logic behind the disciplinary steps, calling them a mockery of justice and urging the Ministry to reconsider the allegations against the CP and DCP. 'Isn't it hilarious that HMO India is initiating disciplinary action against the DCP and the CP of Calcutta? Shame on HMO India for not controlling its governors,' he posted on X.

According to reports, the disciplinary action by the Union Home Ministry was based on a detailed report submitted by Governor Bose. The report included accusations that the Kolkata Police had obstructed victims of post-election violence from meeting with the governor and claimed that Raj Bhavan-based police officials promoted fake allegations by a female employee.

The governor also highlighted what he described as new, defiant practices by the Kolkata Police, such as issuing identity cards to Raj Bhavan employees and frisking them at entry and exit points. Copies of these reports were sent to the state government on July 4.

