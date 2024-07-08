Uttarakhand Rainfall: 30 Rescued Amid Flood Chaos

Amidst heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, a total of 30 individuals trapped in floodwaters in Jagpura have been successfully rescued, officials confirmed on Monday. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) responded promptly to a late-night alert from the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Tanakpur regarding severe waterlogging in Jagpura.

A rescue team led by Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni reached the affected site and commenced operations under challenging conditions, ensuring the safe evacuation of all stranded individuals. The rescued were transported to Banbasa night shelter by bus.

Subsequently, a sub-team was dispatched to Ward-9 in Tanakpur, while another was sent to a different waterlogged site in Jagpura. The SDRF Uttarakhand Police shared on social media platform X about the successful rescue operation in Champawat's Jagpura amidst heavy downpour, emphasizing their commitment to public safety.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall across the state until July 10. In Rishikesh, the Ganges River's water level surged, reaching the Triveni Ghat Aarti Sthal, prompting an alert from the SDRF advising travelers to avoid the ghats at night.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Dehradun, Lokjeet, noted that police are in constant communication with the local administration and have displaced residents living near riverbanks. Efforts are ongoing to prevent public access to these dangerous areas.

Additionally, the Char Dham Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to the adverse weather conditions.

