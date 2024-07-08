Left Menu

Uttarakhand Rainfall: 30 Rescued Amid Flood Chaos

Amid heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, 30 people trapped in floodwaters in Jagpura were rescued by SDRF. Severe waterlogging was reported, prompting immediate rescue operations. Authorities issued a 'red alert' and warned travelers about rising water levels in Rishikesh. Char Dham Yatra was temporarily suspended.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 10:31 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 10:31 IST
Uttarakhand Rainfall: 30 Rescued Amid Flood Chaos
Source: SDRF Uttarakhand Police . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst heavy rainfall in Uttarakhand, a total of 30 individuals trapped in floodwaters in Jagpura have been successfully rescued, officials confirmed on Monday. The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) responded promptly to a late-night alert from the Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) of Tanakpur regarding severe waterlogging in Jagpura.

A rescue team led by Sub-Inspector Manish Bhakuni reached the affected site and commenced operations under challenging conditions, ensuring the safe evacuation of all stranded individuals. The rescued were transported to Banbasa night shelter by bus.

Subsequently, a sub-team was dispatched to Ward-9 in Tanakpur, while another was sent to a different waterlogged site in Jagpura. The SDRF Uttarakhand Police shared on social media platform X about the successful rescue operation in Champawat's Jagpura amidst heavy downpour, emphasizing their commitment to public safety.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a 'red alert' for extremely heavy rainfall across the state until July 10. In Rishikesh, the Ganges River's water level surged, reaching the Triveni Ghat Aarti Sthal, prompting an alert from the SDRF advising travelers to avoid the ghats at night.

Superintendent of Police (Rural), Dehradun, Lokjeet, noted that police are in constant communication with the local administration and have displaced residents living near riverbanks. Efforts are ongoing to prevent public access to these dangerous areas.

Additionally, the Char Dham Yatra has been temporarily suspended due to the adverse weather conditions.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
2
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

Canadian Woman Charged with Terrorism Offenses After Return from Syria

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024