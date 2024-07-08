Left Menu

Hungary's New 'Defence Contribution' Targets Multinationals

Hungary's government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, will impose a 'defence contribution' on multinational energy firms, banks, and other companies. Additionally, the government will not lower windfall taxes on retailers and multinational companies this year, as confirmed by Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, following a meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 08-07-2024 13:34 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 13:34 IST
Hungary's New 'Defence Contribution' Targets Multinationals
Viktor Orban
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary's government, spearheaded by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has announced the introduction of a 'defence contribution' targeted at multinational energy firms, banks, and other corporations. The move was confirmed by Orban's chief of staff on Monday.

In another significant decision, Hungary will not reduce windfall taxes levied on retailers and multinational businesses this year. This was an outcome of discussions held in a government meeting, as shared by Gergely Gulyas, the chief of staff.

The new measures are part of Hungary's broader economic strategy to bolster national defences, ensuring that large corporations share the fiscal burden. Observers are keenly watching how these policies will impact the business environment and economy.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024