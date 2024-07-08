Hungary's New 'Defence Contribution' Targets Multinationals
Hungary's government, led by Prime Minister Viktor Orban, will impose a 'defence contribution' on multinational energy firms, banks, and other companies. Additionally, the government will not lower windfall taxes on retailers and multinational companies this year, as confirmed by Orban's chief of staff, Gergely Gulyas, following a meeting.
The new measures are part of Hungary's broader economic strategy to bolster national defences, ensuring that large corporations share the fiscal burden. Observers are keenly watching how these policies will impact the business environment and economy.
