Chinese Banks Surge with Record March Lending

In March, Chinese banks significantly increased new yuan loans, reaching 3.64 trillion yuan. This exceeded the forecasts by analysts who expected 3 trillion yuan. The data, derived from quarterly figures from the People's Bank of China, indicates a robust lending growth compared to the previous month.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:54 IST
Chinese Banks Surge with Record March Lending
In an unexpected financial leap, Chinese banks issued 3.64 trillion yuan in new loans for March, a substantial increase from February's figures, and surpassing analysts' projections.

Expectations were set at 3 trillion yuan, but the People's Bank of China's quarterly data showcases a noticeably strong lending boost.

The recent report, calculated by Reuters, underscores a significant upward trend in China's financial sector, with March numbers surpassing earlier predictions.

