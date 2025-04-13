Chinese Banks Surge with Record March Lending

In an unexpected financial leap, Chinese banks issued 3.64 trillion yuan in new loans for March, a substantial increase from February's figures, and surpassing analysts' projections.

Expectations were set at 3 trillion yuan, but the People's Bank of China's quarterly data showcases a noticeably strong lending boost.

The recent report, calculated by Reuters, underscores a significant upward trend in China's financial sector, with March numbers surpassing earlier predictions.

