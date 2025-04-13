Chinese Banks Surge with Record March Lending
In March, Chinese banks significantly increased new yuan loans, reaching 3.64 trillion yuan. This exceeded the forecasts by analysts who expected 3 trillion yuan. The data, derived from quarterly figures from the People's Bank of China, indicates a robust lending growth compared to the previous month.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-04-2025 14:54 IST | Created: 13-04-2025 14:54 IST
- Country:
- China
In an unexpected financial leap, Chinese banks issued 3.64 trillion yuan in new loans for March, a substantial increase from February's figures, and surpassing analysts' projections.
Expectations were set at 3 trillion yuan, but the People's Bank of China's quarterly data showcases a noticeably strong lending boost.
The recent report, calculated by Reuters, underscores a significant upward trend in China's financial sector, with March numbers surpassing earlier predictions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
ACC Overhauls Accredited Employers Programme to Boost Injury Rehab and Economy
Trump's Auto Tariff Shake-Up: Repercussions on the U.S. Economy
Oshikatsu: A Cultural Phenomenon Boosting Japan’s Economy
UP's economy grew in last 8 years to become country's 2nd biggest; per capita income doubled: CM Adityanath in exclusive interview to PTI.
Uttar Pradesh on Track to Become India's Largest Economy by 2030