Haryana Roadways Driver Suspended After Bus Overturns Near Pinjore, Injuring 40 Students

Haryana Roadways has suspended both the driver and the conductor of a bus that overturned near Pinjore in the Panchkula district earlier this morning. Following the accident, the bus driver went missing, while the injured conductor is receiving treatment at a government hospital in Pinjore.

Approximately 40 school students were injured when the bus overturned near Naulata village in Pinjore town. All injured students were quickly admitted to the government hospital in Pinjore.

Panchkula Deputy Commissioner Dr. Yash Garg stated, 'Many people, including school children, were on the bus when it overturned. Our primary focus was on rescuing the victims. We have not yet determined the cause of the accident. All children are stable and have avoided critical injuries. Around 30 children have been brought to the Civil Hospital with others under observation in Pinjore. Four adults, including a 60-year-old woman with a arm injury, have also been admitted. Police are investigating the matter.'

Panchkula CMO, Dr. Mukta Kumar, reported that 46 injured individuals have been admitted to the Pinjore Polyclinic, 22 of whom were referred elsewhere. Of the patients, only three are adults; the rest are children. The situation is currently under control, with all patients in stable condition. The entire medical team is present to provide care.

According to the police, the accident was caused by the bus driver's overspeeding. Overloading and poor road conditions were additional contributing factors. (ANI)

