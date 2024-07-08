Rahul Gandhi Visits Manipur: A Day of Support and Commitment

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Imphal today to visit victims of violence at relief camps. The Congress leader landed at Imphal airport this afternoon and will also meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey later today.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet Governor Uikey at 5:30 PM, followed by a press conference at the Manipur Congress office at 6:15 PM. Earlier, he visited the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, offering support to violence victims.

The Congress party's official handle posted on X, highlighting Gandhi's visit to the Jiribam relief camp and his dedication to the people's cause in Manipur. Gandhi will also visit the Sadbhavna Mandap relief camp in Tuibong, Churachandpur district.

Earlier today, Gandhi visited Assam to meet flood-affected victims at a relief camp in Fulertal, Lakhipur, before proceeding to Manipur to visit three different relief camp locations.

Violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 last year during an ATSU rally protesting against the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. PM Modi recently stated in the Rajya Sabha that efforts to normalize the situation are ongoing, with more than 11,000 FIRs registered and over 500 arrests made.

PM Modi affirmed that incidents of violence are decreasing and that both central and state governments are engaging with all stakeholders to restore peace. He noted that schools, colleges, and other institutions are operating as normal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)