Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Visits Manipur: A Day of Support and Commitment

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives in Manipur to meet violence victims, offering support and visiting multiple relief camps. He will also meet Governor Anusuiya Uikey and address a press conference at the Manipur Congress office.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:29 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:29 IST
Rahul Gandhi Visits Manipur: A Day of Support and Commitment
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visits the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp (X/@INCIndia). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress MP and Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi arrived in Imphal today to visit victims of violence at relief camps. The Congress leader landed at Imphal airport this afternoon and will also meet Manipur Governor Anusuiya Uikey later today.

Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to meet Governor Uikey at 5:30 PM, followed by a press conference at the Manipur Congress office at 6:15 PM. Earlier, he visited the Jiribam Higher Secondary School relief camp, offering support to violence victims.

The Congress party's official handle posted on X, highlighting Gandhi's visit to the Jiribam relief camp and his dedication to the people's cause in Manipur. Gandhi will also visit the Sadbhavna Mandap relief camp in Tuibong, Churachandpur district.

Earlier today, Gandhi visited Assam to meet flood-affected victims at a relief camp in Fulertal, Lakhipur, before proceeding to Manipur to visit three different relief camp locations.

Violence in Manipur erupted on May 3 last year during an ATSU rally protesting against the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe category. PM Modi recently stated in the Rajya Sabha that efforts to normalize the situation are ongoing, with more than 11,000 FIRs registered and over 500 arrests made.

PM Modi affirmed that incidents of violence are decreasing and that both central and state governments are engaging with all stakeholders to restore peace. He noted that schools, colleges, and other institutions are operating as normal.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024