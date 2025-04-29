Left Menu

Supreme Court Reviews Acquittal in Chilling Nithari Killings

On July 30, the Supreme Court will hear pleas contesting the acquittal of Surendra Koli in the 2006 Nithari serial killings. Despite initial death sentences, the Allahabad High Court had overturned the verdicts, critiquing investigation lapses. A gruesome discovery of children's remains had unveiled the crime.

The Supreme Court has scheduled a hearing on July 30 to address pleas challenging the acquittal of Surendra Koli in the notorious 2006 Nithari serial killings.

This development follows multiple appeals, including those from the CBI and the Uttar Pradesh government, contesting the Allahabad High Court's decision to overturn Koli's conviction last year. The case, initially marked by public horror due to the discovery of skeletal remains of children, had seen Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher convicted.

A bench featuring Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih heard these appeals amidst criticism of the investigation's handling. Originally sentenced to death in 2010, Koli's acquittal has reignited debates about justice and prosecutorial performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

