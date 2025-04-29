Rising Jihadist Threat: Insurgency Resurgence in Nigeria's Northeast

In the northeast of Nigeria, a resurgence of violence has alarmed security experts, as Boko Haram and ISWAP engage in increasingly sophisticated attacks. The use of armed drones and deadly explosive devices underscores a shift in tactics, signaling a potential major comeback for these jihadist groups.

The consequences of this resurgence are dire, with recent attacks claiming at least 48 lives in Adamawa and Borno. The attacks echo a pattern of intensified violence since the start of the year, heightening fears among residents and officials about the insurgents' growing strength and reach.

Experts suggest that a transient peace between Boko Haram and ISWAP, coupled with new technology and financial aid from Islamic State, has emboldened these groups. Official responses remain tepid, as Governor Zulum warns of militants regrouping in strategic areas. The military's struggle to adapt highlights the escalating challenge of curbing this insurgency.

