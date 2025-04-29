Owaisi Leads 'Switch Off Light' Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called upon the public to join a symbolic protest against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 by turning off their lights for 15 minutes on April 30. Speaking to journalists, Owaisi emphasized the significance of this gesture in expressing discontent with the legislation.

The protest, organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, aims to draw attention to concerns that the act infringes on fundamental rights. The Hyderabad MP expressed his hope that the unified action would signal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the community views the law as a breach of constitutional freedoms.

While the Centre argues that the Waqf Amendment Act is a purely administrative measure ensuring proper property management without impinging on religious rights, opponents like Owaisi have taken their objections to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the Union Government has defended the Act's validity, urging the court not to halt its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)