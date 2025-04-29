Left Menu

Owaisi Leads 'Switch Off Light' Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act

MP Asaduddin Owaisi calls for a 15-minute 'switch off light' protest on April 30 against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025, urging participants to symbolize resistance by turning off lights. The government defends the law as constitutionally compliant while opponents, including Owaisi, challenge its validity in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-04-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 29-04-2025 16:00 IST
Owaisi Leads 'Switch Off Light' Protest Against Waqf Amendment Act
AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

AIMIM MP Asaduddin Owaisi has called upon the public to join a symbolic protest against the Waqf Amendment Act 2025 by turning off their lights for 15 minutes on April 30. Speaking to journalists, Owaisi emphasized the significance of this gesture in expressing discontent with the legislation.

The protest, organized by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board, aims to draw attention to concerns that the act infringes on fundamental rights. The Hyderabad MP expressed his hope that the unified action would signal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that the community views the law as a breach of constitutional freedoms.

While the Centre argues that the Waqf Amendment Act is a purely administrative measure ensuring proper property management without impinging on religious rights, opponents like Owaisi have taken their objections to the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, the Union Government has defended the Act's validity, urging the court not to halt its implementation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

Diaspora's Dual Demonstrations: Indian, Pakistani Groups Collide in London

 United Kingdom
2
Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

Bulusan Volcano Erupts: Alert Level Raised, Community Warned

 Philippines
3
North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

North Korea's Involvement in Ukraine: A Growing Concern for the U.S.

 United States
4
Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

Tragedy at Vancouver Festival: Murder Charges Filed After Car Ramming

 Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Do Tariffs Shrink Trade Deficits? Engel Curve Holds the Key, Say MIT Economists

Charting the Future of Caribbean Tourism: Sustainable, Inclusive, and Resilient Pathways

How Institutions Shape Entrepreneurial Productivity Differently Across Economic Stages

Teens Turn to AI for Homework: Hungarian Study Urges Schools to Teach AI Ethics

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025