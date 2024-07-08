Police Launch Manhunt for Hit-and-Run Suspect as CM Vows No Immunity for the Powerful

On Monday, the Worli Police reported that Rajesh Shah, the father of hit-and-run suspect Mihir Shah, had placed multiple calls to his 24-year-old son following the fatal accident. Police said Mihir had earlier been at a Juhu pub with friends, whose statements have now been taken.

Mumbai Police have deployed 14 teams to apprehend Mihir Shah, who reportedly fled after his car hit a scooter on Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. A lookout notice has been issued for Shah. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed concern over the rise in hit-and-run incidents and vowed that the powerful would not be allowed to misuse their influence.

CM Shinde pledged zero tolerance for injustice and directed police to take firm action, asserting that no one, regardless of status, would escape accountability. On July 7, Rajesh Shah and another individual named Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Vidawat were arrested for non-cooperation with the police.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa from Worli Koliwada, was riding pillion on a scooter driven by her husband. The husband is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. According to a police statement, a BMW hit the couple, killing Kaveri and injuring her husband, before the driver fled the scene.

The accident occurred early morning when the couple, from a fishing community, was returning home. The car involved belonged to a party leader from Maharashtra's Palghar district.

This incident parallels another hit-and-run case in Pune, where a 17-year-old allegedly drove a Porsche into a motorbike, killing two software engineers on May 19.

