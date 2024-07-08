Left Menu

Police Launch Manhunt for Hit-and-Run Suspect as CM Vows No Immunity for the Powerful

Rajesh Shah, father of the accused Mihir Shah, made several calls to his son after a fatal hit-and-run in Worli. Mumbai Police have formed 14 teams to locate Mihir. CM Eknath Shinde vows to end immunity for the powerful. The victim, Kaveri Nakhwa, died in the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 14:56 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 14:56 IST
Police Launch Manhunt for Hit-and-Run Suspect as CM Vows No Immunity for the Powerful
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, the Worli Police reported that Rajesh Shah, the father of hit-and-run suspect Mihir Shah, had placed multiple calls to his 24-year-old son following the fatal accident. Police said Mihir had earlier been at a Juhu pub with friends, whose statements have now been taken.

Mumbai Police have deployed 14 teams to apprehend Mihir Shah, who reportedly fled after his car hit a scooter on Dr. Annie Besant Road, Worli. A lookout notice has been issued for Shah. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde expressed concern over the rise in hit-and-run incidents and vowed that the powerful would not be allowed to misuse their influence.

CM Shinde pledged zero tolerance for injustice and directed police to take firm action, asserting that no one, regardless of status, would escape accountability. On July 7, Rajesh Shah and another individual named Raj Rishi Rajendra Singh Vidawat were arrested for non-cooperation with the police.

The victim, identified as 45-year-old Kaveri Nakhwa from Worli Koliwada, was riding pillion on a scooter driven by her husband. The husband is currently receiving treatment for his injuries. According to a police statement, a BMW hit the couple, killing Kaveri and injuring her husband, before the driver fled the scene.

The accident occurred early morning when the couple, from a fishing community, was returning home. The car involved belonged to a party leader from Maharashtra's Palghar district.

This incident parallels another hit-and-run case in Pune, where a 17-year-old allegedly drove a Porsche into a motorbike, killing two software engineers on May 19.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
3
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024