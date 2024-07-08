Bogatha Waterfall Sees Surge in Visitors Amidst Monsoon Delights

The enchanting Bogatha Waterfall in Wazeedu block, Mulugu district, Telangana, has seen a notable rise in visitors since the onset of the monsoon. On Monday, the waterfall drew crowds, eager to soak in its beauty.

Scenes showed people, including women and children, reveling in the falls as the rains provided much-needed relief from the heat. Often referred to as the 'Niagara of Telangana,' the Bogatha Waterfall is the state's second-highest waterfall.

Despite the lack of a motor-able road leading directly to the falls, the trek required to reach Bogatha has added to the adventure for many. Visitor Sadiyan Iyer from Warangal shared, 'I came here to visit the Bogatha Waterfalls, as it is one of the biggest waterfalls in the state.'

The district administration has lauded the attraction, highlighting its spectacle of falling waters and lush landscape. 'Bogatha Waterfall is a magnificent sight in Mulugu, presenting a splendid view and aptly known as the Niagara of Telangana.' The waterfall is now more accessible due to the new Eturnagaram bridge, reducing travel time from Hyderabad.

According to the Hyderabad Met Centre, heavy rainfall has affected isolated places in various districts, including B.Kothagudem and Mulugu. A yellow alert for rainfall is in effect across Telangana until July 11.

