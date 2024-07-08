Left Menu

NCW Demands Immediate Action Against Lewd Comment on Kirti Chakra Captain's Widow

The National Commission for Women has condemned a derogatory comment made by Ahmad K. from Delhi on a photo of Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh's widow, urging Delhi Police to take swift action and provide a report within three days.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:00 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:00 IST
National Commission for Women Rekha Sharma (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has strongly condemned an offensive comment made by Ahmad K. from Delhi on a photograph of Kirti Chakra Captain Anshuman Singh's widow. The NCW has urged Delhi Police to take immediate action against Ahmad K. and submit a detailed report within three days.

The NCW has highlighted that the act violates Section 79 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023, and Section 67 of the Information Technology Act, 2000. NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma has sent a letter to the Delhi Commissioner of Police calling for the arrest of the accused and a comprehensive report on the incident within the stipulated time.

The letter elucidates the powers vested in the NCW under section 10 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, to monitor and address women's rights violations and legal non-implementation. The letter underscores the need for swift justice, demanding the authorities initiate a fair investigation and report their actions within three days.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

