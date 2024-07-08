Union Power Minister Reviews Hydropower Projects in Arunachal Pradesh
Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, alongside Arunachal Pradesh officials, reviewed ongoing hydropower projects. Emphasizing the significance of these projects for sustainability and economic growth, discussions also focused on urban development and the state's vast hydropower potential. The state's commitment to enhancing power infrastructure was highlighted.
- Country:
- India
Union Power, Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed various ongoing hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.
The minister met with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein in Itanagar. They assessed the progress of hydropower projects, the revamped distribution sector scheme, and the state's commitment to improving its power infrastructure. Khattar praised the state's dedication, noting its strides in sustainability.
Chief Minister Khandu described the meeting as productive, emphasizing the importance of these projects in meeting state and national power needs. The review also included a presentation by the Urban Affairs department and discussions on harnessing the state's substantial hydropower potential.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
UAE Assistant Minister for Energy and Sustainability participates in inaugural Athens Riviera Summit 2024
Racing Towards Sustainability: The Green Future of Formula One
Odisha's Blueprint for Disaster-Resilient Power Infrastructure Unveiled
Brookfield Properties Honored with EDGE Sustainability Certification in India
Electrosteel Jal Sevak Samman 2024: Honoring Water Sustainability Heroes