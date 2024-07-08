Union Power Minister Reviews Hydropower Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Power, Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed various ongoing hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

The minister met with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein in Itanagar. They assessed the progress of hydropower projects, the revamped distribution sector scheme, and the state's commitment to improving its power infrastructure. Khattar praised the state's dedication, noting its strides in sustainability.

Chief Minister Khandu described the meeting as productive, emphasizing the importance of these projects in meeting state and national power needs. The review also included a presentation by the Urban Affairs department and discussions on harnessing the state's substantial hydropower potential.

