Left Menu

Union Power Minister Reviews Hydropower Projects in Arunachal Pradesh

Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, alongside Arunachal Pradesh officials, reviewed ongoing hydropower projects. Emphasizing the significance of these projects for sustainability and economic growth, discussions also focused on urban development and the state's vast hydropower potential. The state's commitment to enhancing power infrastructure was highlighted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 08-07-2024 19:07 IST | Created: 08-07-2024 19:07 IST
Union Power Minister Reviews Hydropower Projects in Arunachal Pradesh
Manohar Lal Khattar
  • Country:
  • India

Union Power, Housing & Urban Affairs Minister Manohar Lal Khattar reviewed various ongoing hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh on Monday.

The minister met with Chief Minister Pema Khandu and Deputy CM Chowna Mein in Itanagar. They assessed the progress of hydropower projects, the revamped distribution sector scheme, and the state's commitment to improving its power infrastructure. Khattar praised the state's dedication, noting its strides in sustainability.

Chief Minister Khandu described the meeting as productive, emphasizing the importance of these projects in meeting state and national power needs. The review also included a presentation by the Urban Affairs department and discussions on harnessing the state's substantial hydropower potential.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into allegations of crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali.

SC rejects WB govt's plea challenging HC order directing CBI probe into alle...

 India
2
Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Strike Looms

Novo Nordisk Stumbles in UK, Indian Tax Relief Hopes, and Junior Doctors Str...

 Global
3
Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

Federal Judge Pauses Deadlines in Trump Classified Documents Case

 United States
4
Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

Court Reserves Decision on Imran Khan's Bail in May 9 Incidents

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Improving Visual Geo-localization: Integrating Textual Data with CLIP for Precision

Seamless Interoperability of CBDC Systems and Fast Payments: Key Designs and Future Integration

Empowering Youth: Snapchat Ads Drive Help-Seeking Among Youth Facing Sexual Abuse

Paving the Way to a Plastic-Free Philippines by 2040: The World Bank’s Strategic Roadmap

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024